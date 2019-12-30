Blue Jays’ Ryu Hyun-jin not about to change approach despite switch to new club, league

The former Los Angeles Dodger is also moving from the National League (NL), where pitchers bat, to the American League (AL), where teams have designated hitters (DHs). That’s one more “hitter” that pitchers have to face in the AL.

And the Blue Jays are in the AL East, where they’ll have to contend with a pair of hard-hitting clubs, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, 19 times each in 2020. The Yankees and the Red Sox ranked among the top five in runs scored and on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) in Major League Baseball (MLB) in 2019.

Ryu Hyun-jin, South Korean pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays, speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, just west of Seoul, on Dec. 30, 2019. (Yonhap)

Add in the fact that the Blue Jays’ home, Rogers Centre, is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the majors, and it may seem as though Ryu will be in for a tough ride and will be hard pressed to match his MLB-leading 2.32 ERA from the 2019 season.