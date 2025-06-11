- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s Rose ties record for longest-charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
BLACKPINK member Rose has tied the record for the longest-charting K-pop song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with her solo single “APT.,” which logged its 33rd week on the chart.
The track ranked No. 24 in the latest update released by Billboard on Tuesday (U.S. time), down two spots from the previous week.
It matches the 33-week run of “Who,” the lead single from BTS member Jimin’s second solo album.
Released in October 2024, “APT.” has helped Rose extend her record as the longest-charting K-pop female soloist on the Hot 100 every week.
The song’s album, “rosie,” placed No. 190 on Billboard’s main albums chart, the Billboard 200.
Meanwhile, K-pop boy band Seventeen debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with “Happy Burstday,” its fifth full-length album.