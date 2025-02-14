BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to drop new solo album ‘Amortage’

Jisoo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will return as a solo artist after two years with her new EP, “Amortage,” her agency said Friday.

“Amortage” due out at 2 p.m. marks Jisoo’s first album since her solo debut single album, “Me,” which featured the hit song “Flower,” in 2023 and her first solo project under Blissoo, her own agency for solo activities.

The EP consists of four tracks — two in Korean and two in English. The title “Amortage” is a blend of “amor,” the Spanish word for love, and “montage,” symbolizing a work of art composed of different elements.

According to Blissoo, the album encapsulates the full journey of love.

The lead single, “Earthquake,” portrays the thrill of falling in love and the intense emotions that come with it. Other tracks include “Your Love,” which captures the happy feelings of deepening love; “Tears,” a song about masking heartbreak with a bright exterior; and “Hugs & Kisses,” which expresses the liberation and self-discovery that follow a breakup.