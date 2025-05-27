BLACKPINK expands ‘Deadline’ world tour with 13 new shows

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has added 13 more performances to its upcoming world tour, “Deadline,” the group’s agency YG Entertainment said Tuesday.

The four-member act will begin the tour in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on July 5-6. The 13 newly added performances will take place in six cities, including Taiwan’s Kaohsiung on Oct. 18-19, Bangkok on Oct. 24-26 and Jakarta on Nov. 1-2.

This expansion brings the total number of touring cities to 16, where the group will perform 31 shows.

The “Deadline” tour will mark BLACKPINK’s first group tour in a year and 10 months, following its “Born Pink” tour, which concluded in September 2023.

YG said Monday the group was preparing to release a new song this year, though no specific details were provided.