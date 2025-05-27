- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK expands ‘Deadline’ world tour with 13 new shows
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has added 13 more performances to its upcoming world tour, “Deadline,” the group’s agency YG Entertainment said Tuesday.
The four-member act will begin the tour in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on July 5-6. The 13 newly added performances will take place in six cities, including Taiwan’s Kaohsiung on Oct. 18-19, Bangkok on Oct. 24-26 and Jakarta on Nov. 1-2.
This expansion brings the total number of touring cities to 16, where the group will perform 31 shows.
The “Deadline” tour will mark BLACKPINK’s first group tour in a year and 10 months, following its “Born Pink” tour, which concluded in September 2023.
YG said Monday the group was preparing to release a new song this year, though no specific details were provided.