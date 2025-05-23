Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Baekhyun’s new album becomes 4th consecutive mln-seller
May 23, 2025
Baekhyun of K-pop boy group EXO has achieved his fourth consecutive million-seller with his latest album, “Essence of Reverie,” which has sold over 1 million copies, his agency said Thursday.
Released Monday, Baekhyun’s fifth EP reached the milestone two days later, based on data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker, according to INB100.
It marks the singer’s fourth consecutive million-seller out of a total of five solo releases.
“Essence of Reverie” explores Baekhyun’s reflections on his past and future.