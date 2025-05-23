Baekhyun’s new album becomes 4th consecutive mln-seller

메인배너
May 23, 2025

Baekhyun of K-pop boy group EXO has achieved his fourth consecutive million-seller with his latest album, “Essence of Reverie,” which has sold over 1 million copies, his agency said Thursday.

Released Monday, Baekhyun’s fifth EP reached the milestone two days later, based on data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker, according to INB100.

It marks the singer’s fourth consecutive million-seller out of a total of five solo releases.

“Essence of Reverie” explores Baekhyun’s reflections on his past and future.

EXO's Baekhyun is seen this photo provided by INB100. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
