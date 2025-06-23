Babymonster to drop new single ‘Hot Sauce’ next month

Babymonster, the rising girl group from YG Entertainment, will release a new single called “Hot Sauce” next month, the company announced Monday.

The song, set for release on July 1, puts a modern twist on the sound of 1980s old-school hip-hop.

Yang Hyun-suk, YG’s executive producer, described “Hot Sauce” as a “gift for fans to enjoy this summer.”

He said the track captures the energy of mid-to-late 1980s hip-hop with an addictive beat.

After “Hot Sauce,” Babymonster plans to release another single in September and an EP in October, according to YG.

One member, Rami, will not take part in the album since she is still recovering from health issues that caused her to pause her activities earlier this year.

“Rami still needs more time to recover. We ask for your generous understanding as we put the artist’s health first. We will continue to support Rami’s recovery and Babymonster’s activities,” the company said in a release.