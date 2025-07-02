Babymonster to drop ‘Hot Sauce,’ an ’80s-style hip-hop single

Rising girl group Babymonster from YG Entertainment will release a new single titled “Hot Sauce” on Tuesday, the company said.

“Hot Sauce” is a high-energy summer dance track that reinterprets 1980s old-school hip-hop in Babymonster’s signature style. The lyrics compare a bold, confident attitude with spicy food, according to the agency.

The song’s dynamic feel is driven by a rhythmic beat and rap layered over a synth bass and upbeat brass. Refreshing vocals and a catchy chorus add to the song’s appeal, YG added.

Following “Hot Sauce,” Babymonster is scheduled to release another single in September and an EP in October. In August, the group will perform at Japan’s Summer Sonic festival and kick off its second U.S. tour.