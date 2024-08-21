- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Authorities focus on treating COVID-19 in high-risk patients as summer wave could peak by end-August
Health authorities plan to focus on treating COVID-19 in high-risk patients as this year’s summer wave is expected to peak by the end of this month, the chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Wednesday.
KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee told reporters that she expects the current wave to subside when it passes its peak.
“The summer wave is predicted to rise until the end of August and then decline,” Jee said.
Jee said COVID-19′s fatality rate is similar to seasonal flu, but there is the need to protect old people.
“Since January 2020 through August of last year, the fatality rate of COVID-19 has been recorded at 0.1 percent. Last year, the rate was 0.05 percent, suggesting that the fatality rate of the omicron variants is comparable to that of the seasonal flu,” Jee said.
Jee said the government will maintain a stable supply of COVID-19 treatments and test kits and will launch inoculation programs with vaccines effective against other recent variants, such as JN.1, in October.
The KDCA added that it believes vaccines effective against the JN.1 variant will also work against KP.3, given their similar characteristics.