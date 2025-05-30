메인배너
Home   >   Entertainment   >   Ateez to drop new EP, ‘Golden Hour: Part. 3′

Ateez to drop new EP, ‘Golden Hour: Part. 3′

May 30, 2025

K-pop boy group Ateez will drop its 12th EP, “Golden Hour: Part. 3,” on June 13, the group’s agency, KQ Entertainment, said Friday.

The upcoming release is the third installment in the band’s “Golden Hour” album series, which captures their most radiant moments of youth.

It marks the first release from the group in about seven months since “Golden Hour: Part. 2″ in November.

The new EP features five tracks, including “Lemon Drop,” “Masterpiece” and “Castle,” according to the agency.

Members Hongjoong and Mingi participated in penning lyrics for four tracks.

This promotional image for K-pop boy group Ateez's "Golden Hour: Part. 3" is provided by KQ Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This promotional image for K-pop boy group Ateez’s “Golden Hour: Part. 3″ is provided by KQ Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)