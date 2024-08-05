Ateez performs at New York’s City Field, for 2nd time among K-pop acts

K-pop group Ateez successfully concluded a concert at New York’s City Field as part of its ongoing world tour, the group’s agency said Monday.

The show, which took place Saturday (U.S. time), made Ateez the second K-pop act, following BTS, to hold a standalone concert at the iconic venue, KQ Entertainment said.

City Field, a major sports and entertainment venue in Queens of the U.S. city, has been the stage for performances by renowned pop stars, such as Paul McCartney, Beyonce and Lady Gaga.

K-pop boy group Ateez is seen in this photo provided by KQ Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The concert was part of the group’s “The Fellowship: Beginning of the End” tour that began in January in Seoul. The tour was to take the octet to 12 cities in North America and Europe.

On Saturday, the band took the stage to enthusiastic cheers from fans who packed the concert venue, opening the show with a series of hit songs, “Crazy Form,” “Say My Name” and “Guerrilla,” according to the agency.

The group will continue the North American leg of the tour at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.