Ateez debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Lemon Drop’

K-pop boy group Ateez has entered the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 main songs chart for the first time in its career.

The eight-member group landed at No. 69 on this week’s chart with “Lemon Drop,” the lead track of its 12th EP released earlier this month, Billboard said in a chart preview Monday (U.S. time).

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales.

It marks the group’s first appearance on the chart and makes it the third K-pop boy group to achieve the feat.

The band also placed second on this week’s Billboard 200 albums chart with the EP “Golden Hour: Part. 3,” marking its seventh album to break into the chart’s top 10.

Ateez is set to kick off its 2025 world tour, “In Your Fantasy,” in Incheon on July 5-6. The tour will then continue in several U.S. cities, including Atlanta, New York, San Jose, and Los Angeles, before heading to Mexico City on Aug. 23.