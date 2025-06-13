Ateez aims to keep surprising fans with fresh sounds

K-pop boy group Ateez said Thursday it is always eager to challenge itself musically, striving to surprise fans with fresh sounds instead of remaining confined to a single genre.

Departing from its signature intense and energetic sound, which earned it two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, the eight-member group is now embracing a more laid-back summer vibe.

Its new release, the lead track “Lemon Drop” from its upcoming 12th EP “Golden Hour: Part. 3,” was introduced as a “refreshing” summer-themed blend of R&B and hip-hop.

“We prepared a song that’s more refreshing than what we’ve shown so far,” member San said during a press conference held in Seoul. “We want to fill this hot summer with the exciting energy of Ateez’s unique style.”

Set for release on Friday at 1 p.m., “Golden Hour: Part. 3″ marks the third installment in the group’s “Golden Hour” album series, which aims to capture the radiant essence of youth.

The new EP features five tracks, including “Lemon Drop,” “Masterpiece” and “Castle.”

The shift toward a lighter sound follows the musical direction of “Golden Hour: Part. 2,” where the group experimented with groovier, hip-hop-inspired melodies and string arrangements, in a departure from its previous “fiery” style.

When asked about the sudden stylistic change, leader Hongjoong explained: “It’s not that Ateez has abandoned its intense musical identity. We chose this particular style because it best expresses the message we wanted to convey in this part of the ‘Golden Hour’ series.”

Member Yunho added: “With this album, we wanted to express a sense of mature beauty. Ateez is a group that constantly thirsts to reveal new sides of ourselves.”

The group’s musical evolution comes on the heels of a banner year. “Golden Hour: Part. 2,” the group’s 11th EP, secured Ateez’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 4 on the British Official Albums Chart Top 100 last November.

When asked whether those achievements now feel like a burden, Yeosang responded, “Rather than feeling pressured by our Billboard success, we just hope to create more great memories with Atiny and continue working in a healthy way.” Atiny is the name of the group’s fandom.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Atiny for staying with us for the past seven years, and I’m also very thankful to our members.”

Wrapping up, Hongjoong reaffirmed the group’s artistic mission: “Of course, it’s exciting to perform at larger venues or release hit songs. But through the ‘Golden Hour’ series, I think we’ve shown that Ateez is a group unafraid to try different musical approaches. We’re a team with the courage to do something new — and our goal going forward is to keep surprising the public and our fans with the unexpected.”