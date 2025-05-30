- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Astro’s Cha Eun-woo to begin military service in July
Cha Eun-woo of boy group Astro will enlist in the South Korean military July 28 and serve in the Army’s brass band, his agency said Thursday.
“Cha recently applied for a spot in the Army’s brass band and received his final acceptance notification from the Military Manpower Administration today,” the agency said in a release.
The singer-actor will fulfill his service in the band after completing five weeks of basic training at a boot camp.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.
The agency, Fantagio, did not disclose the enlistment time and location of the camp, asking fans to refrain from visiting the site to ensure their safety.
It added that no special event will be held at the site to mark his enlistment.