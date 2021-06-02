Arrest warrant issued for Air Force officer over alleged sexual harassment

A military court issued an arrest warrant for an Air Force noncommissioned officer Wednesday on charges of sexual harassment of a female colleague that led to her taking her own life, the defense ministry said.

The master sergeant, surnamed Jang, is suspected of sexually harassing the victim of the same rank inside a car on their way back to the base in the western city of Seosan after a private gathering in March.

After taking two months off, she applied for and was granted a transfer to another base. She was found dead at her residence inside the base late last month.

“The general military court issued a arrest warrant for the noncommissioned officer on charges of sexual harassment and inflicting injury. He is under detention,” the ministry said in a release.

The military came under intense criticism following revelations that her superiors, according to her family members, tried to persuade her to reach a settlement with the suspect without taking due protective measures.

This photo taken on June 2, 2021, shows a temporary alter set up for an Air Force noncommissioned officer at the Armed Forces Capital Hospital in the city of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, who took her own life in May after being sexually harassed by her colleague. (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Suh Wook pledged a transparent and thorough investigation when he met with the bereaved family members at a military hospital in Seongnam, south of Seoul, where the body of the female master sergeant is laid.