‘APT.’ ranks 7th on Billboard Hot 100, Lisa’s ‘Born Again’ debuts at 69th

BLACKPINK member Rose’s global hit single “APT.” continued to hold strong on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 main singles chart this week.

According to a Billboard chart preview released Tuesday (U.S. time), “APT.” featuring Bruno Mars ranked seventh, dropping one spot from last week’s No. 6.

“Born Again,” the latest solo single from Rose’s bandmate Lisa, debuted at No. 69.

The track, which features Grammy-winning pop star Doja Cat and Ray, winner of six Brit Awards last year, also debuted at No. 13 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, released Friday (British time).