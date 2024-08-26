Don't Miss
Apple TV+ series ‘Pachinko’ Season 2 released
August 26, 2024
Kim Min-ha (R) and Lee Min-ho, who star in Apple TV+’s “Pachinko” Season 2, speak during a showcase at a Seoul hotel on Aug. 23, 2024. Based on the 2017 bestselling novel by Korean American author Lee Min-jin, the eight-episode series is a sprawling, multilingual epic that examines four generations of a Korean family during the Japanese occupation of Korea and the subsequent racism that followed. (Yonhap)