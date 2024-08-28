- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
App market One store makes inroads into Taiwan
One store Co., the operator of a South Korean mobile app market, said Wednesday it has made inroads into Taiwan by cooperating with a local partner.
One store has operated a trial version of a joint app market in Taiwan with HappyTuk, a local game publisher, since June.
“Google uses a single global brand, Google Play, and uses credit cards as its main payment method, but One store is different in that we join hands with local brands and use popular payment methods in the region,” One store CEO Jeon Dong-jin said in a press conference.
One store was jointly developed by three major domestic mobile carriers — SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. — along with the country’s biggest internet portal operator, Naver Corp.