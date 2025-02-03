Don't Miss
All 10 crew members rescued after fishing boat capsizes off Jeju Island
February 3, 2025
A fishing boat carrying 10 crew members capsized off the coast of Jeju Island on Monday, and all aboard were rescued, the coast guard said.
The Jeju Regional Coast Guard Station said it received a report that the 48-ton vessel overturned at about 10:14 p.m. in waters about 833 kilometers southwest of Jeju Island, near Taiwan.
The boat was reportedly carrying four South Korean and six foreign crew members.
A nearby vessel rescued six individuals shortly after the accident, while the remaining four were saved before midnight.
The coast guard said it had requested assistance from authorities in China, Japan and Taiwan during the operation.