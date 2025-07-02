AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk to drop 2nd solo studio album

Lee Chan-hyuk, the brother of K-pop’s famous sibling duo AKMU, will make a comeback as a solo artist with his second studio album next month, his agency said Monday.

Announcing that the album titled “Eros” will drop at 6 p.m. on July 14, YG Entertainment also unveiled a teaser video for the upcoming release on its official social media channels.

“You will be able to experience Lee Chan-hyuk’s unrivaled producing, as well as delicate storytelling and music that attempts to break the mold,” the agency said in a release.

Lee won the 2012-2013 SBS audition program “K-pop Star” Season 2 as a duo with his younger sister Lee Su-hyun and officially debuted in 2014.

AKMU has since released numerous hit songs, such as “200%,” “How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You’re the One I Love,” “Re-Bye” and “Love Lee,” with the brother gaining recognition as a singer-songwriter by personally writing and composing these hits.

He debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, “Error,” receiving critical acclaim.