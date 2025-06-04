Airbnb CEO launches collaborative experience program with Seventeen in Seoul

Airbnb aims to redefine itself as more than just a home-sharing platform, CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky said Wednesday during a press conference in Seoul, unveiling a one-time experience program that allows fans of K-pop boy group Seventeen to interact directly with the artists while traveling in Korea.

Chesky arrived in Seoul on the final leg of a global tour promoting the company’s “2025 Summer Upgrade,” first announced in Los Angeles last month. The tour also included stops in Paris, Berlin, Milan and Tokyo.

He emphasized Airbnb is evolving into a comprehensive travel platform through new offerings, like “Airbnb Services” and “Airbnb Experiences,” including a new series called “Airbnb Originals.”

“Airbnb is now synonymous, for many people, with a place to stay,” Chesky said when asked about how the company conceived the idea for the new services. “But we were always wondering what if you could Airbnb more than Airbnb? The biggest asset in people’s lives is really not their home — it’s their time. What if people could share not only their space but their time with someone else?”

The company’s shift includes a focus on creating lasting memories through curated experiences hosted by thousands of influential figures around the world.

One of the first initiatives under this new direction is the “Seventeen Airbnb Experience,” unveiled during Chesky’s visit to Seoul on Wednesday with the group.

Part of the new “Airbnb Originals” lineup, the Seventeen experience, held at a venue in Seoul’s Hannam neighborhood, featured members of the popular K-pop boy group acting as hosts for 60 invited guests from around the world. The venue was decorated with features such as a light-filled “Carat Tunnel” for fans, a corner where fans can freely listen to tracks from the group’s albums on CD, and a recording studio where guests could record personal messages celebrating Seventeen’s 10th anniversary. Carat is the name of the band’s fandom.

The event, commemorating the group’s 10th anniversary, gave fans an opportunity to interact directly with the artists, share stories and celebrate their journey together.

“This is just the beginning,” Chesky said. “The thing about what we’re doing with the Experiences is that it allows fans to get much closer to the artists they follow. So, I would love to be able to continue to bring fans closer to Seventeen, and to other artists and groups around the world.”