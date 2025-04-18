Don't Miss
Air Force plane parts fall during night training; no injuries reported
April 18, 2025
Components of an Air Force aircraft fell during a night training exercise Friday, though no casualties or property damage have been reported.
According to the Air Force, two gun pods and two empty fuel tanks were jettisoned from the KA-1 light attack aircraft while it was conducting flight maneuvers over Pyeongchang, approximately 125 kilometers east of Seoul.
The dropped components landed in a mountainous area, and no civilian damage has been confirmed, the Air Force added.
An accident investigation committee, chaired by the Air Force deputy chief of staff, has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.