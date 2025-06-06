After early qualification, S. Korea coach shifts focus to World Cup preparation

With his team having clinched an early berth in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo said he is now ready to turn his attention to preparing for the big tournament.

South Korea defeated Iraq 2-0 for their latest Group B victory in the third round of the Asian qualifiers at Basra International Stadium in Basra, Iraq, on Thursday (local time). The victory gave South Korea one of two World Cup tickets out of their group with one more match to go in the current phase.

South Korea will close out the third round by hosting Kuwait at Seoul World Cup Stadium next Tuesday but Hong has already begun looking beyond that otherwise inconsequential match.

“Since we have qualified for the World Cup after today’s match, everything we do from now on will be done with a focus on the World Cup,” Hong said at his postmatch press conference, according to a video clip released to the South Korean media by the Korea Football Association. “There are a lot of things to do, and we will handle one thing at a time to prepare for the tournament.”

South Korea struggled to generate chances early on, as Iraq applied intense pressing. But things opened up once Iraq saw forward Ali Al-Hamadi getting sent off with a direct red card in the 26th minute after fouling defender Cho Yu-min. South Korea gradually ratcheted up their offensive pressure and scored both of their goals in the second half.

“I expected this to be a difficult match. And we were able to take control of the match after one of their players was sent off,” Hong said. “Ultimately, we capitalized on the man advantage to score goals. I’d like to congratulate my players. I am pleased with the outcome.”

Hong also coached South Korea at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. His team failed to make it out of the group stage then, after having a draw against Russia but losing to Algeria and then Belgium.