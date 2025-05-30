African envoys, Korean experts discuss future partnerships with S. Korea

Top African envoys and South Korean experts have discussed concrete steps for expanding their partnerships, emphasizing the promising future of mutual cooperation and growth.

Wamkele Mene, secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), called for creating opportunities to increase cooperation in the technology and mineral sectors, emphasizing their importance in driving growth for both sides.

“If Korea’s technological capacity meets Africa’s abundant green environment, underdeveloped infrastructure and key mineral resources, enormous opportunities for co-prosperity will emerge,” Mene said in the keynote speech at the session as part of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on Wednesday.

Mene also highlighted that Africa’s growth potential, based on integration efforts led by the AfCFTA, would be key to enhancing the cooperation.

“Cross-border payment systems, digital funds and electronic tariffs are creating a favorable trade and investment environment in Africa,” he said.

Chung Kee-yong, South Korean ambassador for climate change at the foreign ministry, took note of the progress that has been made for the partnership since South Korea hosted its inaugural summit with African nations last year, including an increase in the official development assistance (ODA).

“The ODA program has reached its largest scale to date, and economic partnerships are being pursued by leading firms in trade and investment,” he said.

“Africa holds immense potential in the energy development sector, where we will further strengthen our partnership,” Chung said.

Chafik Rachadi, Moroccan ambassador to South Korea, said Africa’s abundant natural resources, young population and vast market offer investment opportunities for Korean businesses.

“The current Korea-Africa economic exchange, which is limited to sectors like automobiles, must be expanded to seize opportunities for cooperation and sharing across the entire industrial value chain,” he said.

Togolani Mavura, Tanzanian ambassador to Seoul, voiced hope that practical business discussions with major South Korean companies, like POSCO, Samsung and Hyundai, will increase in the trade sector.

South African Ambassador Sindiswa Mququ called for the “spirit of inclusive and sustainable cooperation,” pointing out that initiatives like infrastructure development, development cooperation and creating an export-oriented environment cannot be achieved in the short term.

Kim Young-chae, president of the Korea-Africa Foundation, called for efforts to overcome “physical distance” between Korea and Africa, through such efforts as expanding people-to-people exchanges.