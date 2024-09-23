Aespa to drop new album next month, aiming for another success after ‘Supernova’

Popular girl group aespa will release its fifth EP, “Whiplash,” on Oct. 21, the group’s agency, SM Entertainment, said Monday.

The album aims to build on the success of the group’s previous hit, “Supernova,” which was the lead track from its first full-length album, “Armageddon,” released in May.

“Supernova” was received well in the local music market, topping the weekly chart of Melon, a popular South Korean music streaming platform, for 15 consecutive weeks.

“Whiplash” will feature six songs of diverse genres, including the title track, according to the agency.

Following the release, aespa will expand its ongoing second world tour, titled “Synk: Parallel Line,” to the Americas and Europe.