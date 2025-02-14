- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Aespa, Jennie named honorees at Billboard Women in Music Awards
K-pop girl group aespa and Jennie of BLACKPINK have been chosen as recipients of the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards.
According to the U.S. music magazine, the two are among 11 honorees at the annual event, which “recognizes music’s rising artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.”
K-pop girl group aespa has been named Group of the Year, while Jennie is being honored as the winner of the Global Force award.
“The 2025 Billboard Women in Music celebrates the incredible women who continue to drive innovation, inspire change and reshape the future of music,” Dana Droppo, Billboard’s chief brand officer, said in a statement.
The award ceremony will take place March 29 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in California.