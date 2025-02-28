Aespa and Lee Seung-yoon win 3 awards at Korean Music Awards

K-pop girl group aespa and singer Lee Seung-yoon each took home three awards at the 2025 Korean Music Awards on Thursday.

Lee was named the Musician of the Year,won Best Rock Song for “Yeokseong” and Best Modern Rock Song for “Pokpo,” during the ceremony held in Seoul.

“I will take this award as recognition that my music does not turn away from the times and carries contemporary significance. I aim to create music that finds a place in someone’s drawer, pocket, or flowerpot — music that does not forget the times,” he said while accepting the Musician of the Year award.

K-pop singer Lee Seung-yoon

Aespa won Song of the Year, Best K-pop Song with its hit “Supernova” and took home the Best K-pop Album award for its full-length album “Armageddon,” also making them three-time winners.

Currently on a world tour, aespa delivered their acceptance speech via video.

The band Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble, which received this year’s most nominations, won Album of the Year and Best Modern Rock Album for “Music Manse.”

The Rookie of the Year award went to folk duo Sanmanhan, who released their debut album in October last year.

G-Dragon won Best Rap Song for “Power” marking his first new release in seven years, and John Park won Best Pop Album for “PSST!,” his first full-length album in 11 years.