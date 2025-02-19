Actress Kim Sae-ron laid to rest

Actress Kim Sae-ron, best known for her role in the 2010 Korean film “The Man from Nowhere,” was laid to rest Wednesday as family, friends and colleagues gathered to bid their final farewells.

Kim was found dead at age 24 at her home in eastern Seoul on Feb. 16. Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of her death.

A private funeral was held at Asan Medical Center in Seoul. Among those in attendance were actress Kim Bo-ra and AB6IX member Park Woo-jin, who mourned alongside her family.

Other celebrities who visited included Won Bin, the co-star of “The Man from Nowhere,” actress Han So-hee, AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun, and TV personality Jang Sung-kyu.

Colleagues and fans also paid tribute online. Actors Kim Ok-bin, Seo Ye-ji, Hong Seok-cheon and Lee Jong-hyuk, along with singer Jun Hyo-sung, posted photos of white chrysanthemums on social media in her honor.

In the wake of her sudden death, discussions have emerged about the impact of malicious online comments and sensationalist media coverage of celebrities. Some have raised concerns that relentless scrutiny and cyberbullying may have contributed to her struggles.

Kwon Young-chan, head of a civic group working to prevent suicide among public figures, said Kim’s father told him at the funeral that certain YouTube videos exposing aspects of her private life had caused her significant distress.

“We plan to take legal action, including filing a complaint with the Press Arbitration Commission, to hold those responsible accountable,” Kwon said.

Kim debuted in the entertainment industry as a child model for a parenting magazine in 2001 and began her acting career in 2009 with the film “A Brand New Life.” As the joint production between Korea and France led by producer Lee Chang-dong premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, she became the youngest Korean actor to walk its red carpet.

She rose to fame for her role as a child actor in the action-thriller “The Man from Nowhere,” and co-starred with Bae Doo-na in “A Girl at My Door” in 2014.

However, her career took a significant hit following a DUI incident in May 2022, when she crashed her vehicle into a roadside electrical transformer in southern Seoul while under the influence.

The incident had immediate repercussions: Most of her scenes in the 2023 Netflix series “Bloodhounds” were edited out, and she withdrew from an SBS drama where she had been cast.

In April that year, she attempted to return to acting through a theater play but withdrew due to health issues amid continued controversy. Later that year, she joined the filming of “Guitar Man,” which became her final, posthumous work.