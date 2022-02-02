- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service
Actor Park Bo-gum, currently serving in South Korea’s Navy, has passed a state exam to become a licensed barber, military officials said Wednesday.
Park, who has been fulfilling his mandatory military service since 2020, took the exam in December, the officials said. He is currently stationed in the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.
Park is set to complete his military service in April.
All able-bodied South Korean men must carry out compulsory service for about two years in a country that faces constant security threats from North Korea.
Making his silver screen debut with the thriller film “Blind” (2011), Park gained huge popularity after taking a lead role in the hit TV series “Reply 1988″ (2015) and “Love in the Moonlight” (2016).
South Korean actor Park Bo-gum poses with other Navy recruits at a basic training camp, in this file photo captured from the homepage of the Naval Education and Training Command, on Sept. 10, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)