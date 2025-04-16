Acting president says S. Korea, U.S. seeking ‘win-win’ solution for tariffs

Acting President Han Duck-soo said Wednesday that South Korea and the United States are working to find a “win-win” solution to the issue of U.S. “reciprocal” tariffs on imports from South Korea.

Han made the remark during a breakfast meeting with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who was in South Korea with a trade delegation, according to Han’s office.

“He explained that the United States and (South Korea) are communicating, cooperating and negotiating at the ministerial and other levels to find a win-win solution, and requested Gov. Moore’s interest,” the office said in a press release.

Moore voiced his hope for smooth negotiations in consideration of the importance of the South Korea-U.S. relationship and promised to extend any support he can, according to the office.

During the meeting, Han also noted that cooperation has increased between Maryland, an industrial hub for the quantum, bio and pharmaceutical, and space sectors, and the South Korean government, businesses and research institutions.

“(Han) said he hopes South Korea and Maryland will continue to lead the development of future industries together,” his office said.

Moore vowed to do his best to ensure the continued development of cooperation between South Korea and Maryland, noting the contributions of South Korea and Koreans to Maryland’s political stability, economic development and social diversity.

In particular, he mentioned the contributions of South Korean businesses at the forefront of innovations in the quantum, bio and space sectors.

On the South Korea-U.S. alliance, Han and Moore reaffirmed its importance and agreed to work for its continued development.