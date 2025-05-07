Acting President Lee calls for unity on Buddha’s birthday

Acting President Lee Ju-ho on Monday called for pursuing unity and coexistence in observance of Buddha’s birthday, stressing the need to rebuild a broken community.

Lee made the remarks in a congratulatory speech on Buddha’s birthday, a public holiday in South Korea, saying that the country needs more than ever Buddha’s teachings of mercy and coexistence.

“We need to rebuild a broken community with the power of firm solidarity by caring for each other and sharing pains,” Lee said during a celebration event held at Jogye Temple in central Seoul.

He said the government will focus on improving the people’s livelihoods and mitigate social inequality and polarization for sustainable growth.

Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee became South Korea’s new acting president last week after former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who was the second in line to presidential succession, stepped down Thursday amid the National Assembly’s move to impeach him. Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also resigned last week to announce his presidential bid.

The successive resignations of South Korea’s acting leaders last week heightened political uncertainty just weeks before the nation holds the June 3 presidential election following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.