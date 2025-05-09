- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Acting president congratulates Pope Leo XIV
Acting President Lee Ju-ho on Friday congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church, expressing hopes for increased cooperation between South Korea and the Vatican.
Lee made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to the new pope following his election Thursday as the new pontiff to succeed Pope Francis, who died on April 21.
“The government and the people of the Republic of Korea truly congratulate your election as the 267th pope,” Lee said. “(I) am confident that (your) first words (as pope), demonstrating love for humanity and peace, will serve as a precious guide in resolving today’s international conflicts.”
“(We) hope that cooperation and exchange between the Republic of Korea and the Vatican will further increase in the future.”
The government plans to send a delegation to Pope Leo’s inauguration ceremony set to take place soon.