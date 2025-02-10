Acting President Choi urges comprehensive security posture against N. Korean threats

Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Monday called for coordinated efforts from all government agencies, including the military and police, to ensure security against North Korean threats.

Choi also called for joint efforts by the public and private sectors in an annual central integrated defense council meeting, highlighting the need for unity in response to North Korean provocations.

The meeting was attended by approximately 150 officials, including the defense minister, acting police chief, fire chief and civilian experts.

“In these grave security conditions, we must stand together as one team to establish a comprehensive security posture that protects the daily lives and safety of our people from North Korea’s various provocations,” Choi said.

He cited recent threats, including short-range ballistic missile and cruise missile launches, balloons carrying trash, along with Pyongyang’s dispatch of soldiers to support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Choi, who assumed interim leadership while serving as finance minister, stressed that national security is directly tied to the economy.

“Strong security is the foundation for economic growth and the public livelihood,” he said.