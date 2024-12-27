Acting President Choi Sang-mok vows to prioritize stabilizing state affairs

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Friday the government will do its utmost to focus on stabilizing state affairs amid ongoing political turbulence stemming from the short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.

Choi, who also serves as deputy prime minister for economic affairs and finance minister, stepped into the interim leadership role following the suspension of acting President Han Duck-soo’s duties by the National Assembly earlier in the day.

Han was impeached less than two weeks after he took over for President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 14, who was impeached for his mishandling of martial law.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok convenes the National Security Council at the government complex building in Seoul on Dec. 27, 2024. (Yonhap)

In a written statement addressed to the nation, Choi emphasized the importance of minimizing the confusion in state affairs.

“The government will do its best to ensure national stability,” Choi said

Choi also offered an apology as a member of the Cabinet for contributing to the current chaos. He has faced pressure over his attendance at a Cabinet meeting held shortly before Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3.

Separately, the new acting president reaffirmed the strong alliance between South Korea and the United States during a phone call with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to the finance ministry.

Choi urged the military to remain on high alert, citing the possibility of provocations from North Korea.

“Readiness posture should be maintained to prevent North Korea from making any rash moves and uphold a firm security stance based on the strong South Korea-U.S. alliance,” he ordered.

Choi also instructed Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul to maintain close communication channels with partner countries.

He also emphasized the importance of reassuring other countries that South Korea’s foreign policy will remain unchanged, and that international exchanges and trade will not be disrupted.

Additionally, Choi urged the acting minister of the interior and safety to ensure public order while strengthening disaster response systems.

Choi also ordered Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong to prioritize emergency medical plans for winter, ensuring that emergency medical systems operate smoothly.

Later in the day, Choi also convened the National Security Council, his office said.

Choi’s tenure as acting president is expected to face challenges from the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

The main opposition Democratic Party has urged Choi to promptly appoint three Constitutional Court justice nominees to deliberate on Yoon’s impeachment trial.