Acting president calls for close cooperation with incoming U.S. administration
Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Monday emphasized the need for close communication and cooperation with the incoming U.S. administration by mobilizing all available resources.
Choi made the remarks while presiding over a meeting attended by the ministers of economy, diplomacy and industry to assess the government’s preparedness ahead of the launch of the second Donald Trump administration later in the month.
“We will fully utilize all available resources to engage in close communication and consultations immediately after the new U.S. administration takes office,” Choi said.
He also highlighted the likelihood of uncertainties increasing significantly, raising concerns about potential shortcomings in the country’s response strategies during the critical period.
“As uncertainties diminish, our economy will improve,” Choi added. “We will do our utmost to manage the economy in a stable manner.”
The meeting, initiated under Choi’s direction, aims to formulate systematic strategies for South Korea’s export-driven economy in response to growing risks from potential protectionist trade policies under the new U.S. administration.
Choi will personally oversee the meeting, which is scheduled to convene regularly every Monday, according to the finance ministry.