8 in 10 experts see need to revitalize labor market for job creation: poll

A great majority of business and economics professors in the country view the revitalization of the labor market as the top priority in employment and labor policies of the new administration, a survey showed Monday.

In the survey conducted by the Korea Enterprises Federation from June 4-12 on 103 business and economics professors across the country, 79.6 percent responded that the government should focus primarily on revitalizing the labor market to generate employment.

Other priorities included protecting vulnerable workers, at 8.7 percent, and ensuring the rule of law at industrial sites, at 6.8 percent.

Regarding specific methods of revitalizing the labor market, 27.2 percent said the most favored measure was expanding flexibility in working hours, followed by promoting a shift to a performance-based wage system at 20.9 percent.

Easing employment rigidity through reforms followed at 17.5 percent. Other responses included extending the retirement age and improving the minimum wage system.

On the issue of labor-management relations, the polled professors prioritized stricter penalties for illegal or politically motivated strikes, followed by reforming regulations on unfair labor practices and permitting replacement workers during labor disputes.