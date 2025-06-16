- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
524,000 fans attend BTS J-Hope’s world tour: agency
Around 54,000 fans attended BTS member J-Hope’s recent two-day Seoul encore concert of his world tour, “Hope on the Stage,” bringing total attendance for his world tour to over 520,000, his agency said Sunday.
J-Hope held the two-day concert at the main arena of Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province on Friday and Saturday, marking the final leg of his world tour that began in February with a concert at an Olympic Park arena in eastern Seoul.
Jin and Jungkook appeared onstage as guest artists on Friday, while the other members — RM, Suga, Jimin and V — watched from the audience.
During his four-month world tour, J-Hope held 33 concerts in 16 cities across the world, drawing a total of 524,000 fans, BigHit Music said.
BTS is preparing to return to the music scene with all seven members following a nearly three-year hiatus, as Suga is set to complete his military service on June 21, making him the last member to do so.