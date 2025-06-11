4 S. Koreans eyeing major breakthrough at U.S. Open

Four South Korean golfers will tee off at the U.S. Open this week in western Pennsylvania, each hoping for a major championship breakthrough.

The 125th U.S. Open will begin Thursday at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, near Pittsburgh, with An Byeong-hun, Im Sung-jae, Kim Si-woo and Tom Kim part of the 156-player field.

Hosting a record 10th U.S. Open, the par-70 course will be set up at 7,372 yards. It will have two par-5 holes at over 600 yards and two par-4 holes playing over 500 yards.

Im has been the best South Korean player so far in 2025. He is No. 18 in the FedEx Cup standings, the highest position among his countrymen, and is also the top South Korean at No. 23 in the world rankings.

His best finish so far in 2025 came at the Masters, the season’s first major where he tied for fifth. He boasts an excellent short game, and it could come in handy at the U.S. Open.

In his six previous U.S. Open appearances, however, Im missed the cut four times and never once finished inside the top 20.

An will be making his ninth U.S. Open appearance. He has missed the cut five times.

He is coming off his best performance of the season, tying for sixth at the RBC Canadian Open last week. Per advanced stats, An has been solid off the tee and around the green but has struggled with his putting.

This will be Kim Si-woo’s ninth U.S. Open appearance. He tied for 13th in his debut in 2017 but hasn’t been able to match that performance since, with four missed cuts and zero top-20 finishes.

He has had two top-10 finishes this season, including a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship, the season’s second major, in May. Kim’s ball-striking numbers have been strong, but he has struggled with his putting, which could spell trouble on slick greens at Oakmont.

Tom Kim tied for eighth in his second U.S. Open in 2023, and this will be his fourth consecutive time teeing off at this major tournament. The three-time tour winner, though, is in the midst of a poor season. He has posted just one top-10 finish in 15 starts while missing five cuts. Since the start of April, Kim has failed to crack the top 40 in all seven tournaments and broke 70 in only four of his 22 rounds.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be the big favorite. He has won three of his last four tournaments, including the PGA Championship in May for his third career major title.