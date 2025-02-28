- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
3-way talks between gov’t, rival parties on state affairs canceled
A three-way meeting between the government and the rival parties was canceled Friday as the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) decided not to attend it, criticizing acting President Choi Sang-mok for continuing to withhold the appointment of a ninth justice at the Constitutional Court.
The meeting, initially scheduled for Friday afternoon and aimed at coordinating state affairs, was canceled after DP floor leader Park Chan-dae announced he will put off his participation in protest of Choi’s refusal to appoint opposition-recommended Justice candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.
“The Constitutional Court unanimously ruled that rejecting the appointment of Justice Ma Eun-hyuk was unconstitutional,” Park said. “Nevertheless, acting President Choi Sang-mok is still delaying Ma’s appointment.”
“I will not be attending today’s meeting,” Park said, noting that he refuses to acknowledge Choi as acting president unless he “fulfills his constitutional duties” and appoint Ma.
The government and rival political parties were expected to discuss pending bipartisan issues on pension reform and a supplementary budget, as well as a special law that seeks to exempt semiconductor workers from South Korea’s 52-hour workweek system.
The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that Choi’s decision to withhold the appointment of a court justice last year is an unconstitutional act, infringing upon the right of the National Assembly.
Observers have raised concerns that bipartisan talks could remain indefinitely stalled as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces an impeachment trial over his failed martial law bid.